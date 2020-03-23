Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – March 23, 2020

After a cold, winter-like weekend, we should see a little improvement in our weather pattern today. Still, over the next 10 days, we have 3 different precipitation threats for Ohio, and that means we are going to finish the month of March wet. We do see a pattern change developing for April, though, with a switch to drier weather overall, and that will help with our soil moisture profile. Until then, though, its more of the same for Ohio.

Today we see a mix of clouds and sun over the entire state, and thankfully we will not be quite as cold. Temps were well below normal this past weekend, and we will at least be pushing back closer to normal today. Clouds may still be a little thicker this morning in parts of the state, but will decrease this afternoon. Tomorrow, thickening clouds are back, and we do expect precipitation to try and return as well. Generally, rains hold off until mid to late afternoon, starting in western and far southeastern Ohio. From there, they expand and spread east and north. WE end up with 100% coverage of moisture across Ohio from later tomorrow afternoon into early Wednesday morning. Rain totals will be generally .25″-1″ on 85% coverage, with the higher half of the range in southern Ohio, from I-70 south. Far NW parts of Ohio may actually struggle to get a tenth or two (the remaining 15% of the state that sees rain, but not getting into that main range).

Dry for the balance of Wednesday as well as Thursday. Temps climb over those two days, with Thursday turning out rather mild. This will be fueled by a strong southwest flow, ahead of our next system. That system arrives Friday with scattered showers working through Ohio, and then better organized showers continue Friday night and Saturday. Combined 2 day rain totals for Ohio will be .75″-2″ with coverage at 100%. The map at right shows an early look at the late week event potential.

We turn colder behind that low pressure system for Sunday, and temps can actually be below normal. However, we should not be as chilly as this past weekend. Temps moderate Monday and Tuesday of next week as we finish out March. Temps will be rather mild for Tuesday the 31st. We finish the 10 day period with increasing clouds Wednesday April 1st, and that likely leads to some scattered showers overnight the 1st into Thursday the 2nd. Moisture totals do not look that impressive at this time, with expectations of .25″-5″ or less, and 70% coverage.