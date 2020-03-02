Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – March 2, 2020

Rain moves in over Ohio today, and we will keep threats of moisture around the next 2 days. However, we see significantly less threat of moisture than we were concerned about late last week. In fact, today will be the wettest of the 3 days, and our combined 3 day moisture totals will be a mere .25″-.75″ over 80% of the state. Today’s rains are the biggest, both in amount and coverage. Tomorrow, we see some lingering moisture south of a line from Wheeling to Cincinnati, and then Wednesday we cant rule out moisture from us 30 northward. On Wednesday, colder air will attempt to push in, particularly in the north, so a few wet snowflakes will not be able to be ruled out mixing in with the rain, but we don’t think action will be any more snow-laden than that. This is a much better precipitation outlook for this week than we feared last week. The map at right shows rain potential for today through Wednesday.

Drier, but temps stay seasonal for Thursday before a colder push on Friday. Temps will reach their coldest overnight Friday night into early Saturday morning, and with that reinforcing shot of cold air, we will have to keep an eye out for a few light snow flakes around, especially over central and eastern Ohio, Friday afternoon and Friday night. Accumulations will not be a problem, the way it looks right now, as available moisture is only a few hundredths. Sunshine returns Saturday, and temps moderate through Sunday.

Early next week we have milder air for Monday and clouds will be on the increase. A cold front comes through starting early Tuesday morning, bringing rain for all of Tuesday before ending early next Wednesday. Rain totals will be .1″-.5″ with coverage at 80%. We turn colder behind that system for the balance of the week, but still end up with temps near normal to just slightly below. There is no concern over any massive cold push at this time.