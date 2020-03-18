Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – March 19, 2020

Another wave of rain over the state today, and this one has a bit of a long tail. Moisture continues overnight and likely through a good part of the day tomorrow. Intensity of the rain tapers off tomorrow, but we wont be rain free in northern and western parts of the state until at least midday, and we could have some lingering scattered showers in southern and eastern parts of the state all the way up to closer to sunset. There is no reason to move away from our combined rain totals for this wet period (starting yesterday, going through tomorrow) meaning we still look for that range to be 1.25″-2.5″ by tomorrow night. The biggest threat of heavier rain in the next 24 -36 hours will be in far northern areas of the state.

Drier and much colder this weekend, but sunshine dominates. Temps will be a good 10-15 degrees below normal for this time of year. Overnight lows Saturday and Sunday night will be in the upper teens to 20s. We continue to see sunshine on Monday, with moderating temps. Still, the amount of evaporation over the weekend after these bigger rains will be negligible.

Tuesday clouds increase, and we have to keep the door open for rain showers overnight Tuesday night through Wednesday early afternoon. Rain totals likely end up in the .25″-.75″ range with coverage at 90% of Ohio. Then we are dry Thursday, before another chance of rain arrives Friday, with totals of .25″-1″. The net result over the next 10 days will be an increase in moisture through the soil profile, and a general sloppy set of characteristics as we get ready to finish out the month. However, temps next week will return to normal levels, so cold air is not a long lasting issue.