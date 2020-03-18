Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – March 18, 2020

Rain arrives later today, and the rest of the work week looks pretty damp. We expect 2 waves of rain, separated by a brief halt in parts of the state. Wave number 1 comes later this afternoon and evening through tomorrow morning, then the next later tomorrow through the overnight and well into Friday. All told, we expect cumulative rain totals to be 1.25″-2.5″ over 100% of Ohio through the life of the event. We should see action taper off Friday afternoon with no new precipitation by sunset Friday. The map at right gives an idea of moisture and spread now through Friday. It will be a soggy finish to the week.

The weekend looks dry, and we do get some sunshine back. However, the problem lies in the fact that we also are significantly colder. Temps start to turn colder Friday afternoon, but we get the full brunt of Canadian high pressure for both days of the weekend. WE should see partly sunny skies Saturday and mostly sunny skies Sunday. Temps will be well below normal, and we have overnight lows that can be in the upper teens to mid/upper 20s. Day time highs struggle to move through the 40s. Sunshine still is a major play on on Monday to start next week, but we do see temps moderating some (finally) that day.

Unsettled weather is projected for next Tuesday, as scattered showers work through. Coverage only looks to be around 60% with rain totals of .1″-.6″. Then we see a return of sunshine for next Wednesday and the start of Thursday .Thursday midday and afternoon clouds build, leading to rain next Thursday night that continues through Friday. Rain totals from that event end up at .25″-1″ with 90% coverage.

There is no change in our thoughts this morning that we are moving into a wetter pattern and will see precipitation above normal for this time of year. Cold air this weekend will not allow for much drying, but temps next week at least sneak back closer to normal.