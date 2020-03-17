Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – March 17, 2020

Happy St. Patty’s Day! We get a bit of drier weather here today, but move into a wet finish to the week starting tomorrow. Temps today stay near normal, and we see a slight push of warmer air tomorrow and Thursday. Rain arrives tomorrow mid to late afternoon in western parts of Ohio, and then spreads east over the rest of the state. We take a break for several hours Thursday over northern areas ,but still have to deal with scattered showers from I-70 south. Then we get wave number two coming across the state later Thursday through Friday. Wave number 1 brings .5″-2.5″ with 100% coverage, wave number 2 brings .25″-1″ with 90% coverage. That is way too much moisture to finish the week. The map at right shows potential and spread of the precip.

Adding insult to injury, we project temps will drop dramatically into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday should feature temps well below normal, with overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s, and daytime highs both Saturday and Sunday no better than the upper 30s to mid 40s. Strong winds will make it feel colder, particularly on Saturday. Finally Monday we get sunny to partly cloudy skies, and temps that moderate closer to normal.

Tuesday of next week, clouds will be on the increase. This will lead to a chance of showers by late in the day, then better organized rain from Tuesday night through Wednesday. Rain totals from that event end up from .4″-1.25″ with coverage at 100%. We finish the 10 day period on a drier note next Thursday with sunshine, but also likely cooler temps again.

Generally speaking, we have no significant changes to the forecast this morning in terms of events and timing. However, the nearby system this week is ramping up in moisture content, and if thunderstorms come together right, we are going to end up with way too much moisture. Even the low end of all the ranges produces a little more precipitation than we would like, and with cold air over the weekend we are not really going to dry much of it up that quickly. So, gear up for a sloppy, soggy end to the month of march, it seems.