Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – March 16, 2020

A few more clouds around to start off this week, after a very nice weekend generally. Clouds will be building over the state through the day, but will probably not have a big impact with regards to precipitation. We wont rule out a few sprinkles over northern areas later this afternoon into this evening, but available moisture is minor at a few hundredths maximum. Any sprinkles north of I-70 will quickly dissipate, and we will see better sunshine potential tomorrow and early Wednesday. Temps moderate some both days ahead of our next weather system.

Rain starts to push into western Ohio late Wednesday afternoon, continuing through the overnight into early Thursday. That wave brings rain potential of .25″-1″. We take a several hour break Thursday mid morning into afternoon. Then wave number two comes overnight Thursday night through Friday bringing another .25″-1.25″. Combined 2 day rain totals can be from 1″ to 2.5″ over Ohio, with coverage at 100%. The map at right shows moisture potential and spread…but this can easily change, based on where thunderstorms want to develop. This could bring our first good round of spring thunderstorms to Ohio.

Significantly colder air comes in behind the front for this weekend. Temps Saturday will be bell below normal, and some overnight lows Saturday night/Sunday morning can be in the upper teens to low 20s. Sunday will be slightly warmer, but still below normal and quite chilly. We will be dry both days of the weekend, along with Monday, where temps moderate a little more. Clouds will build Monday afternoon.

Rain arrives again overnight next Monday night through Tuesday. Moisture leaves the region by early Wednesday morning. Combined 36 hour rain totals will be from .5″-1″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio again. We should put together 2-3 drier days behind that system again to finish next week, but temps will be a bit cooler again.

Overall this pattern looks to be typical mid to late march for Ohio. However, with our soil moisture profile currently, this has to be looked on as still “too much” moisture at this time, especially if we end up with the higher end of the rain range out of our 2 major systems in the next 10 days. We will be keeping our fingers crossed for lower totals, but at this time, we do look to end up with direct hits from the events the last half of this week and Monday night through Wednesday morning next week. Also, plants waking up for spring currently will receive quite the shock this weekend from our cold air blast.