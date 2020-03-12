Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – March 12, 2020

Clouds will be on the increase today, but rain still likely does not arrive in Ohio until closer to and after sunset tonight. Rain will then spread over the state and continue through tomorrow morning, but should be done by mid morning at the latest. Rain totals will be a few hundredths to a tenth or two in norther Ohio, but will have a wider range over the rest of the the state, with amounts of .25″-1″. (see map at right)

Dry for the balance of tomorrow, and we should see some sunshine along with cooler air. High pressure will work into western Ohio tomorrow evening. Saturday has clouds returning and we cant rule out moisture. However, it looks like central and southern Ohio have the best chances of precipitation for the day, with rain totals anywhere from .1″ to .5″. Areas from US 30 north likely stay dry, or at the minimum just see a sprinkle or two.

Sunshine returns for Sunday and we keep a mix of clouds and sun for Monday. No new precipitation is expected over those two days. Temps will be cooler to start on Sunday ,but should moderate a bit Monday. The best way to describe Tuesday at the moment is “unsettled”. There is some moisture trying to move through, but it lacks organization. Currently we have to allow for scattered showers to possibly fall over no more that 60% of the state, but we expect moisture totals to be under .25″. In the absence of rain, clouds will mix with some sun.

Clouds increase Wednesday, and then we move into a very wet period to finish out the 10 day forecast window. Rain arrives Wednesday night, then continues Thursday and Friday. Rain totals still look formidable, although we have trimmed slightly our top end; rain totals can be .75″-2.5″ with coverage at 100%. We do see drier weather for next Saturday (21st), but it is accompanied by wind and colder temps.