Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – March 11, 2020

Plenty of clouds around today, but we do see some sunshine from time to time. There is enough moisture around to trigger a few sprinkles over the state, but coverage only about 40%. Any moisture that falls will be minimal. Clouds will thicken tomorrow, ahead of our next round of precipitation that shows up late tomorrow afternoon and evening. That rain spreads over Ohio overnight, and finally leaves the region early Friday. Rain totals from that frontal complex will be under a quarter of an inch in areas from US 30 north, but from .1″ to over 1″ over the rest of the state. Coverage will push close to 90%. The map at right shows moisture potential tomorrow through Friday morning.

Dry for the balance of Friday, then rain shows up on Saturday. Rain totals will be from .25″-.75″, but 100% coverage. Drier weather is back for Sunday. We continue the “on again-off again” precipitation pattern through next week too. Monday sunshine starts the day, but clouds increase. We cant rule out scattered showers over the southern third to quarter of the state, but generally, we skirt by with limited threat there. Tuesday sunshine returns, briefly.

The second half of next week looks very wet. Rain starts Wednesday, continues Thursday and Friday. The heaviest rains will be later Thursday and Thursday night. Right now, we are staying conservative on moisture, with the potential for 1-3″. However, models have a lot of disagreement, and some are trending much higher. WE are going to continue to monitor the system in the days ahead.

AT this time, temps look to be near to slightly above normal for the period. Precipitation is best termed as “too much”. Here short term, we have smaller totals, but not a lot of time between systems. The big system at the end will not be a help either. However, this continues to be in line with our overall winter forecast that projected March as a very active and above normal month for precipitation. That doesn’t mean we have to like it, though!.