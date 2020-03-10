Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – March 10, 2020

Rain over Ohio through most of the day today. Action started last night, and will take well into afternoon to clear out of the state. We see rain end first in western to NW Ohio perhaps as soon as early afternoon. Rain totals for this event will end up between .25″ and .5″, with coverage at 90%.

Tomorrow and Thursday we see plenty of clouds over the state. Tomorrow we cant rule out a few spits or sprinkles from US 30 north, however we expect only 40-50% coverage and no appreciable amounts . Thursday clouds will be building ahead of our next weather system.

Rain arrives Thursday night, and then continues well into Friday. Rain finally ends in early afternoon Friday. Rain totals can be from .4″-1″ over most of the state, with coverage at nearly 100%. The map at right shows precipitation expectations from this system. Later Friday clouds can give way to some sun.

We are not done with moisture at that point. Light rain is back for Saturday with clouds over the entire state, and then scattered showers , especially from US 30 southward. We expect 75% coverage for Saturday. Two dry days are expected finally back to back for next Sunday through Monday.

The rest of the 10 day window next week looks damp again, as rain develops late Tuesday afternoon, then scattered showers continue off and on through Wednesday, and then from I-70 north on Thursday. Rain totals should be a quarter inch or less for Tuesday on 60% coverage, .1″-.5″ with 75% coverage, and then .25″-.9″ on Thursday with 50% coverage.