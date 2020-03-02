Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter competes in the Public Speaking CDE

The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter recently took 4 members to compete in the Miami County Public Speaking CDE. Tyler Kress competed in the freshman students only, Darby Welbaum competed in the Beginning Prepared contest with a speech she wrote and memorized herself. Jackson Kimmel and Gracie Guldemond competed in the extemporaneous contest in which they received a topic and have 30 minutes to research and write a speech, and then deliver their speech to the judges. Members Darby Welbaum and Jackson Kimmel moved on to the District 5 contest the following week!