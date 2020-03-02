Miami East-MVCTC March 2020 FFA Member of the Month

The March 2020 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Isaac Beal. He is the son of John and Melissa Beal. He is a freshman and first year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Isaac is a member of the General Livestock Evaluation team and recently placed 3rd high individual at the Patriot Invitational competition. He also placed 2nd in the county Creed Speaking Competition and 4th in the District job Interview Event. His Supervised Agricultural Experience program consists breeding goat and market wethers.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.