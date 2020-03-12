Home / FFA News / Chapter News / Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member Places at State in Public Speaking

Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member Places at State in Public Speaking

March 12, 2020 Chapter News, FFA News Leave a comment

On Saturday, March 7, Emma Sutherly competed in the State FFA Public Speaking Contest held at Marysville High School. Emma is a sophomore and second year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Emma competed in the Beginning Prepared Public Speaking Career Development Event and placed 4th overall in the state competition. She advanced to the state contest after placing first at the county and second at the district contests earlier in February.

Emma’s speech was entitled, “Could Chevon Save the World’s Food Supply?” Emma’s speech addressed the possibility of goat meat to fit the growing food security needs of the an increasing population. Her speech was 5-7 minutes in length and answered questions related to her speech.

