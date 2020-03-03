Mental health first aid training offered by OSU Extension

The wet weather of 2019 caused a great deal of stress for farmers and Ohio’s agricultural industry. While we don’t know what Spring 2020 will bring, there are indications that we may have another delayed start to the planting season. Ohio State University Extension educators and specialists responded last year with the creation of a website (https://u.osu.edu/2019farmassistance/home/) to address Ohio’s agricultural challenges. This website continues to be maintained with resources that address agronomic crops, financial management, and stress management.

Ohio State University Extension, with funding assistance from the USDA Farm Stress and Rural Assistance Network, is able to offer Mental Health First Aid Trainings for agricultural professionals.Within rural communities, there are many professionals that interact with the farm community, including agricultural businesses and service providers, financial planners and lenders, veterinarians, clergy, educators and others. Sometimes the best first aid is knowing how to connect people in a crisis with the appropriate professional, peer, social or self-help care.

These one-day trainings will be offered mid-March thru mid-April at seven locations across Ohio:

March 18 OARDC Wooster Campus

March 19 OSU Extension Regional Office, Caldwell

March 27 OSU Extension Fayette County

March 30 OSU Piketon

April 9 OSU Lima Campus

April 14 OSU Extension Butler County

April 17 OSU Extension Franklin County

The registration fee is $20 per person and includes eight hours of training by OSU Extension professionals, materials and lunch. Space is limited at each location. Training begins at 8:15 a.m. and will conclude by 5 p.m. To register, please click here: https://go.osu.edu/mhfa20.

For additional questions contact Chris Zoller at zoller.1@osu.edu,(330) 339-2337; or Dee Jepsen at jepsen.4@osu.edu, (614) 292-6008.