March looking to be warmer, not as wet

By Jim Noel, NOAA

A warmer than normal March is now anticipated. This is a change toward the warmer side. This will speed green up conditions and start evapotranspiration early this spring. This will also help to dry out our really wet soils, a little bit at least. The bottom line is things are shaping up to not be as tough this spring.

The outlook for March calls for above normal temperatures and near to a little bit above normal rain (but not as wet as it had looked like several weeks ago) https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/

The spring outlook calls for things to be warmer and slightly wetter than normal but not as wet as last year. The summer is still leaning toward warmer than normal but a swing toward drier than normal.

Hence, the planting season appears not as tough as last year but there still could be some summer challenges ahead as dryness could develop. We do need to watch the above normal temperatures this spring.

The next 16-day rainfall can be found here: https://www.weather.gov/images/ohrfc/dynamic/NAEFS16.apcp.mean.total.png

It is generally considered normal to slightly above normal. But it will be combined with above normal temperatures which will offset most of the normal to above normal rainfall areas.