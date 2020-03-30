H2Ohio signup deadline moved back to March 31

The much-discussed H2Ohio signup deadline had been moved to early June due to challenges associated with COVID-19. In an effort to preserve resources for H2Ohio, however, the Ohio Department of Agriculture announced it will be is suspending the acceptance of new applications after March 31 but will continue to process all current applications.

“Due to changes from the Ohio Department of Agriculture we now need to have EVERYONE interested in participating in H2Ohio signed up by tomorrow March 31, 2020,” said Janelle Mead with the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts.

While each district is different, please reach out to your SWCD district office and be prepared to answer the following questions:

• Entity Name

• Address

• Phone (please leave a telephone number where you can be reached 24/7.)

• Email

• Acres you wish to put in each of the practices for EACH year (2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023)

“We know this is a crazy time and appreciate your patience as we work through this change,” Mead said.

Please understand this is an extremely challenging situation for local SWCD offices and use patience in the process.

Governor DeWine strongly believes in the H2Ohio water quality initiative and farmers have shown overwhelming interest to implement the program’s best practices. Further information regarding the H2Ohio program will be forthcoming. Updates will be distributed through the Soil and Water Conservation Districts. For more about H2Ohio, including a list of practices visit http://h2.ohio.gov/about-h2ohio/. For a complete list of SWCD offices, go to http://h2.ohio.gov/agriculture/.