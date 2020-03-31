Free online listings available to all sustainable farm and food businesses during COVID-19

Recognizing that farmers are trying to reach consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association (OEFFA) is taking steps to get the word out and is making its online searchable database available to all sustainable and organic farmers to list their products for sale.

The Good Earth Guide gives consumers an online tool to search for farms and food businesses by product, name, county (Ohio only), and additional options such as community supported agriculture (CSA) and certified organic. Consumers can find out what farms and businesses in Ohio and beyond offer and how to contact them.

“We know farmers, farmers’ markets, and farm-related businesses are scrambling to market their products online, and the Good Earth Guide can help people find them,” said Renee Hunt, OEFFA program director.

Users can find many food and farm related products including fruits, vegetables, eggs, poultry, beef, pork, milk, cheese, flour, maple syrup, mushrooms, honey, jams/jellies, breads, sauces, teas, and more.

Listing in the guide is usually a benefit of OEFFA membership, but the organization recognizes the urgency of the situation.

“The 2020 growing season is underway, and farmers need to know they have a market to sell to,” Hunt said. “We want to be part of the solution.”

Interested businesses will need to set up an account at www.oeffa.org/search-geg, and then sign in to create a profile. Those that need assistance can send an email to renee@oeffa.org or call (614) 947-1642.

“Given the economic impact of the pandemic, people are looking to support local businesses, but aren’t sure who is out there or how to find them,” said Hunt. “This tool can help make those connections.”