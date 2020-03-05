Fort Recovery FFA Tractor and Truck Drive In

To celebrate National FFA Week, the Fort Recovery FFA Chapter held a truck and tractor drive in to help promote agriculture and the National FFA Organization.

Twenty four FFA members drove in tractors to win the following: Biggest Horsepower, Smallest Horsepower, Oldest by Year, Newest by Hours, Cleanest, and Best Restored. The award for the biggest horsepower went to Logan Hartnagel, and smallest horsepower was won by Dylan Ranly. Cole Bergman won the award for oldest, and Ben Grieshop won newest. Clark Knapke received the award for cleanest, and Bailey Bergman was awarded best restored.

Forty one FFA members also drove in trucks to win the following: Loudest, Cleanest, Newest by Year, Oldest by Year, Most Miles, and Junkiest. Dylan Ranly won the award for loudest, and Peyton Brunswick received the award for cleanest. Jay Brown won the award for newest, and Cole Bergman won the award for oldest and the Junkiest award went Mitch Post. The truck with the most miles went to Luke Klingshirn with 391,334 miles.

All winners received a trophy at the close of FFA Week. Congratulations to all winners and to all the members who participated.