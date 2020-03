OSU Extension is offering a great opportunity to get an update on last year’s research without leaving the comfort of your home or farm office. With the directives to limit group meeting size, a webinar has been put together to review the 2019 results from all the eFields work. This will take place on Wednesday, March 25 from 9-10:00 a.m.

To register, visit http://go.osu.edu/efieldswebinar