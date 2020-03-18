Cheryl Day named Ohio Pork Council executive vice president

The Ohio Pork Council (OPC) is pleased to welcome Cheryl Day to the staff as Executive Vice President, beginning Monday, March 23, 2020.

In this role, Day will work closely with the board of directors to execute strategic goals based on producer priorities; coordinate state checkoff programs; maintain working relationships with stakeholders and allied industry representatives; and execute legislative strategies.

“Given her professional experience in agriculture, Cheryl hosts a wealth of knowledge on the pig farming community and the issues that our industry faces,” said Dave Shoup, Ohio Pork Council President.

Hailing from Cerro Gordo, Illinois, Day most recently served as vice president of livestock management for Nedap Livestock Management, USA, where she provided strategic leadership to the Nedap, USA team. Day formerly served as editor of National Hog Farmer and executive director of the Illinois Association of Drainage Districts.

Additionally, Day has experience as a professional speaker and public relations consultant, through which she has provided leadership training, strategic planning, brand management, legislative strategy, and more.

“With experience in water quality, association management and leadership development, Cheryl brings a unique skillset to the table, and our organization looks forward to working with her,” said Shoup.

Day, a ninth-generation farm owner, began her agriculture adventures raising Angus Cattle. She and her family own and operate a farm in Illinois, where they grow corn, soybeans, and raise cattle.