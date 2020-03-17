Check with auction protocol/status before hauling or unloading livestock

Measures are being taken in Ohio and throughout the country to combat the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and these measures will impact the state’s livestock auctions.

Effective immediately and until further notice, livestock auction facilities are limiting spectators at all auctions, per the CDC requirements regarding gatherings. At this point, livestock auctions across the state will continue to provide livestock marketing services during this time of uncertainty, but Farm Bureau is encouraging farmers to unload their livestock at the docks and then leave the auctions.

“We understand these auctions are often utilized as a social gathering, but during this time, we recommend only active buyers attend the auctions,” said Roger High, Ohio Farm Bureau director of livestock. “By implementing these changes, these auction facilities can still continue the livestock marketing processes while honoring the ‘social distancing’ mandates from public officials.”

These measures are being taken to protect farmers marketing livestock and their families, as well as the employees of the livestock auction facilities.

“We know that many farmers’ livelihoods depend on marketing their livestock at these Ohio auction facilities,” High said. “However, our understanding is that livestock auctions are implementing operational changes in adherence with the order from Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health.”

High recommends checking the operation status of a livestock auction facility before hauling and unloading livestock.