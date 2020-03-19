Check first before heading to local SWCD office

With the current social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19, many Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) offices around the state have changed their structure in response.

While most offices are open, many are closed to the public, and some have staff working remotely from home. Before heading to a local Soil and Water office, please call first. If there is no answer, please leave a message or send an email to the office contact you are trying to reach. Someone will get back to you as soon as possible.

Like everyone in the state, SWCDs are trying to limit personal contact to essential business. Please be patient with non-emergency matters.

In related note for northwest Ohio, the deadline for farmers to submit an application for the H2Ohio program has been extended from March 31, 2020 to June 2, 2020. To allow adequate time for the alternate means of communication necessary to achieve completed applications, ODA is extending the deadline. Those applications must now be submitted and finalized by June 2. If you are interested in applying for these funds and have not yet communicated with a local SWCD, ODA recommends calling as soon as possible to provide enough time for completion of the H2Ohio application.

For a complete list of SWCD offices in the H2Ohio program, go to http://h2.ohio.gov/agriculture/.