Canada approves USMCA

On March 13, the Canadian Parliament’s approval of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) set the stage for the long-awaited trade agreement to be hopefully implemented this summer. The trade agreement replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement from 1993.

“Now that the USMCA has been approved by all three countries, an historic new chapter for North American trade has begun. This landmark achievement would not be possible without President Trump’s leadership and determination to strengthen our economy, and the hard work of our negotiating partners in Canada and Mexico,” said Robert Lighthizer, United States Trade Representative. “USMCA is the gold standard by which all future trade agreements will be judged, and citizens of all three countries will benefit for years to come.”

USMCA was signed into law by President Donald J. Trump on January 29, 2020, after it received overwhelming bipartisan support in Congress. All three countries are working together closely on implementation in advance of the Agreement’s entry into force.