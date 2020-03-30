Benjamin Logan FFA members visited First Grade students

Benjamin Logan FFA members recently visited the Benjamin Logan First Grade students. During their visit, FFA members worked with the students to learn about the water cycle. FFA members interacted with the students to complete a water booklet which contained information about the water cycle, water types, conservation, and uses of water. To conclude the lesson, FFA members talked about water and agriculture and gave each student a honey stick. This was a great experience for both the FFA members and the first graders.
