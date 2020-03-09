Bellevue FFA grad Recognized For Proficiency Award Second Year in a Row

By Lara Spurlock, Chapter Reporter

Lindsey Spurlock, 2019 Bellevue grad, will walk across the stage at FFA State Convention for a shot at a state title. Agricultural Proficiency Awards recognize FFA members who have specialized in a skill through a Supervised Agricultural Activity (SAE). Spurlock is 1 of 4 finalists in the area of outdoor recreation after several rounds of evaluation. Spurlock was awarded 3rd place as a state finalist in 2019. She will return to the conference with an opportunity to interview with judges and a state title this May. “I think that I am a stronger candidate this year than I was last year in my proficiency category. I have had room to grow and accomplish more”(Spurlock). Lindsey’s SAE consists of working as a tour guide and gift shop manager at Seneca Caverns. She now attends Ohio State ATI majoring in Animal Sciences to use her knowledge in agriculture to her best advantage. “Lindsey has been a great leader throughout her school, chapter, and community. She is well-deserving of representing the state of Ohio as a Proficiency finalist” (Jeff Karcher, Chapter Advisor). As well as a chapter degree, state degree, and two proficiency awards, Spurlock will be receiving her American Degree in 2020 along with classmates Zack Cleveland and McKenna Peacock.