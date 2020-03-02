Anthony Wayne Penta FFA Provides Ohio Fresh Teacher & Staff Luncheon for FFA Week

AW FFA Vice-President of Building Communities, Jacob Zajkowski

On February 26, 2020, the Anthony Wayne FFA Chapter celebrated National FFA Week. The celebration started with the annual teacher and staff luncheon for all high school and junior high teachers and staff members. This annual event allows the school’s staff to celebrate the great achievements of our organization and also take the time to thank all faculty members for their help in making our chapter great. The theme for the luncheon this year was Ohio fresh food. All of the food that was provided was grown and made in Northwest Ohio. The teachers enjoyed pulled pork sandwiches, salad, potato chips, cookies and buckeyes while talking with other staff from the campus. NatureFresh in Delta donated tomatoes, and Turkeyfoot Creek Creamery in Wauseon donated goat feta cheese. Anthony Wayne FFA is a satellite of Penta Career Center.