2020 Ohio Beef Expo cancelled

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association announced that the 2020 Ohio Beef Expo will be cancelled.

“We understand the significance of this decision that impacts so many involved with the event,” OCA said in a Facebook post.

OCA also issued the following statement:

The safety and health of our producers, families, youth, and allied industry supporters is of great importance to our organization. Consistent with that commitment and in accordance with orders from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, the Ohio Beef Expo, which was scheduled for March 19-22, will be cancelled.

Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health have issued an order prohibiting any mass gatherings in the state as a preventative measure to address the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) In addition, as you know, our event is held at the Ohio Expo Center, which is a State Government location, so it is directly impacted by the order.

OCA will be convening calls with Ohio Beef Expo sale managers to determine how to best assist them in marketing the cattle consigned to the seven Expo sales. Stay tuned at Ohiobeefexpo.com.

