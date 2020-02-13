Zane Trace FFA News for February 2020

Two FFA Speakers Qualify for District Contest

Freshman Colt Clyne and Sophomore Carmen Corcoran advanced to the District level in their respective speaking contests. Carmen placed 1st in Beginning Prepared speaking with her speech over antibiotic use in livestock while Colt placed 2nd in the FFA creed recital. They will compete February 12th for a chance to advance to the state competition.

ZT FFA Officers Strike GOLD!

The Zane Trace FFA Treasurer, Secretary and Reporter’s books all earned GOLD ratings at the recently held FFA Regional evaluation. Hallee Scott, Treasurer, Briana Fetters—Secreatary and Olivia Hettinger—Reporter all worked very hard throughout the month of January to prepare the membership records, minutes, financial statements and photographs to present to the judges. All three will be recognized on stage during the State Convention in May.

Kingston National Bank Supports ZT FFA

Members of the Zane Trace FFA received a surprise on the morning of the annual Sausage Breakfast! Ann Blake and Kama Bretz of Kingston National Bank presented the chapter with a check for $400 to help support the program of activities members participate in throughout the year. KNB is a long-time partner with the agricultural community in Ross and Pickaway Counties and they wanted to show their support for our FFA Chapter with a gift. The ZT FFA is very grateful to Kingston National Bank for their generosity!

42nd Annual Sausage Breakfast

On Friday, February 7th the Zane Trace FFA hosted the 42nd annual Sausage Breakfast in the ZT Cafeteria. Despite the bad winter weather a total of 461 guests were served and $3,926.00 in donations were collected at the door. The members worked all week to process 9 hogs into sausage, prepare work shifts for the breakfast and teach lessons about pig breeds and pig products to 175 first and second grade students. A total of 35 students worked the breakfast on Friday morning. Through their efforts $1500 will be donated to Children’s Hospital and $500 to the Ross Co Jr Fair.