Zane Trace FFA Members Grow as Leaders

By Alayna Butler, ZT FFA Member

The Zane Trace FFA Chapter, was represented by 13 members at the 212-360 Union Local High School FFA Lock in. The lock in took place February 22-23 2020. The training is made up of 6 different leadership sessions to include personal growth,mental growth,emotional growth,physical growth,social growth and lifelong growth. The philosophy of this lock in was SHOW UP, SPEAK UP, BUILD UP. This philosophy was displayed in multiple places in the school. While this training helps to fulfill a requirement for the State Degree much more was gained than just fulfilling a requirement. Along with the mandatory requirements students were able to have a fun night with other FFA Chapter members to include square dancing,hypnotist,inflatables, line dancing, ice cream party, and dodgeball. This was an amazing opportunity and is highly recommended from all those who attended.