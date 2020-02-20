Zane Trace FFA Members Compete in Agricultural Power Diagnostics Career Development Event

On February 18th, Charlie Woods and Colby Forcum, members of the Zane Trace FFA Chapter, competed in the District 7 Agricultural Power Diagnostics Career Development Event. This event allows students the opportunity to try their hand at troubleshooting problems with late model farm and industrial power equipment.

The event, which was held at Franklin Equipment in Groveport, allowed students to work with skid-steers, dump vehicles, farm tractors, and ditch digging equipment.

“This was a lot of fun, and I definitely want to do it again.” Said Charlie Woods.

“It was cool to get a chance to work on equipment like this, because I do a little bit of this at my house for equipment my family owns.” Said Colby Forcum.

These two boys are both freshmen in High School, and they took home a very respectable 6th place finish.