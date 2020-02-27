Winter agronomy meetings

By Harold Watters, Ohio State University Extension agronomist

One of the last big meetings of the winter is the Conservation Tillage Conference in Ada, Ohio. Find program and registration information at many county Extension and Soil & Water offices as well as the http://ctc.osu.edu website.

The CTC this year is March 3 and 4 at the Macintosh Center on the Ohio Northern University campus, 402 West College Avenue, Ada Ohio. The CTC is an annual 2-day program with speakers in four concurrent sessions, exhibitors, and a chance to visit with friends and co-workers. Session titles this year:

Crop School — Tuesday and Wednesday upstairs in Room A

Nutrient Management — a mix of manure talks and water quality

Cover crops, No Till and Soil Health

Hemp, plus forage cover crops

Managing cover crops

Building on 60 Years of no-till success

And water quality.

Attendance over the past 5 years has been over 800. The 2020 CTC will be March 3 and 4 (Tuesday-Wednesday). Shortest title award this year goes to our keynote speaker Lee Briese, North Dakota Crop Consultant. He will start us off at 9:15 on Tuesday morning with “details matter.”

The longest title prize goes to someone I think must be a lawyer; I thought they were known for their briefs however: “Chesapeake Bay TMDL – What are the positive and negative issues farmers face meeting the nutrient load reductions?” will be delivered by Martha Moore, vice president of governmental relations for Virginia Farm Bureau.