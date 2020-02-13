West Liberty-Salem General Livestock Team competes in the PATRIOT Livestock Judging Contest

The West Liberty-Salem General Livestock Team traveled to New Madison on Saturday to compete in the PATRIOT Livestock Judging Contest, the team’s first contest of the season. The Reasons team consisting of Adalyn Caudill, Cooper Havens, Kyndall Metz, Lance Baldwin and Dawson Jenkins finished in first place. Adalyn led the team with a second place individual finish, Cooper was 8th, Kyndall was 12th, Lance was 15th and Dawson was 18th. The Non-Reasons team finished 9th in the Non-Reasons contest. Payton Eckurd led the Non-Reasons team with a 16th place finish, followed by Wylie Harbour 47th, Marissa Bailey 52nd and Ava Buck 60th. Thank you Tri-Village FFA Alumni for hosting the event.