West Holmes FFA competes in District 2 Tractor Troubleshooting Career Development Event

February 20, 2020 Chapter News, FFA News Leave a comment

By Ally Ogi, Chapter Reporter

On Tuesday, February 11, two members proudly represented the West Holmes FFA Chapter at North Central Ag in New London. Senior Brayden Shumaker and Junior Addison Yates were competing in the District 2 Tractor Troubleshooting Career Development Event.  This event is where a piece of equipment is purposefully disabled and it is up to the two teammates to troubleshoot the piece of equipment and get it up and running in as little time as possible. They are scored on accuracy and safety. The team placed 2nd out of 3 teams. The boys will be competing at The University of Northwestern Ohio for the State contest and will have the opportunity to win college scholarships if they place well enough.

