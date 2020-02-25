USB Take Action webinar series

The USB Take Action initiative and university weed scientists have developed a free webinar series covering various weed and herbicide management issues. The webinar occurs every Thursday at 11 am EST through March 26. Each webinar will have two weed scientists giving presentations about 15 minutes long, and there is opportunity for viewers to ask questions via the web portal. The schedule is as follows:

Feb. 20: Aaron Hager, University of Illinois — effective long-term management of waterhemp; Travis Legleiter, University of Kentucky — spray deposition factors.

Feb. 27: Pat Tranel, University of Illinois — metabolism-based resistance, multiple resistance, etc; Amit Jhala, University of Nebraska — pollen-mediated gene flow and transfer of herbicide-resistance.

March 5: Tom Peters, North Dakota State University — status of research on electricity methods; John Wallace, Penn State University — cover crops and weed management.

March 12: Bryan Young, Purdue University — drift retardants/volatility; Bill Johnson, Purdue University — mixing/antagonism, volunteer corn issues.

March 19: Kevin Bradley, University of Missouri — status of on-combine seed destruction technologies; Joe Ikley, North Dakota State University — Enlist mixing issues.

March 26: Mandy Bish, University of Missouri — inversions, weather effects on dicamba; Bran Young, Purdue University — dicamba off-target movement research.

To register for each week’s webinar, go to “Iwilltakeaction.com” and look for the link to register near the bottom of the page. The “TakeAction” feed and each week’s link to register can also be accessed via Twitter. We will also post these links on the OSU weed science website — u.osu.edu/osuweeds. The webinars are recorded for viewing at a later time if this fits schedules better, and will be available at “iwilltakeaction.com/management.”