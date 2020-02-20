Still time to complete your Census of Agriculture special study

United States Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) continues to collect responses to the 2019 Organic Survey and the 2019 Census of Horticultural Specialties, both once-every-five-year special studies to the 2017 Census of Agriculture. Response windows are open through March. NASS encourages the producers who received these questionnaires to respond online, by mail, or telephone.

“We are extending the deadlines for response since we still have a steady stream of completed questionnaires coming in,” said NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer. “NASS produces the most comprehensive agricultural data about U.S. agriculture. Our record of accuracy is why NASS data continue to be used throughout the industry. The better the response, the stronger the data. Responding to NASS surveys and censuses means contributing to the future.”

The resulting data will be used by commodity associations, agribusinesses, policymakers, researchers, Extension, USDA agencies, and more.

Producers who did not respond by the original deadline will receive a second questionnaire this month. NASS may also follow-up by phone or farm visit to ensure that all producers have the opportunity to be counted in these data. Federal law requires NASS to keep all individual information confidential. Results for the 2019 Organic Survey and the 2019 Census of Horticultural Specialties will be available this October and December, respectively. For more information, visit www.nass.usda.gov/go/organic or www.nass.usda.gov/go/hort. For assistance, call toll-free (888) 424-7828.