Results from the 2019 Ohio Corn Yield and Ohio Wheat Yield contests

2019 Ohio Corn Yield Contest results
District 1 (Far Northwest Ohio)
- Jim Motycka, 289.37 bushels, Pioneer
- Dan Watchman, 280.79 bushels, Seed Consultants
District 2 (Northern Ohio)
- Nick Kelbly, 295.8 bushels, AgriGold
- Bill Frankart, 254.47 bushels, Pioneer
District 3 (Northwest Ohio)
- Jerry Shipp, 265.51 bushels, AgriGold
- Scott Saum, 263.48 bushels, Seed Consultants
District 4 (North Central Ohio)
- John Wilson, 266.64 bushels, Channel
2. Todd Schroeder, 257.91 bushels, Pioneer
District 5 (Northeastern Ohio)
- Shawn Houck, 276.80 bushels, Pioneer
- Dave Schafer, 270.02 bushels, Pioneer
District 6 (Western Ohio)
- Don Jackson, 290.04 bushels, Dekalb
- Jeff Martin, 272.73 bushels, Specialty Hybrids
District 7 (Central Ohio)
- Scott Haer, 287.32 bushels, Pioneer
- Michael Vallery, 282.35 bushels, Channel
District 8 (Eastern Ohio)
- Mike Wolfe, 294.53 bushels, Dekalb
- Bryon Gearhart, 282.66 bushels, AgriGold
District 9 (Southern Ohio)
- Cory Atley, 314.55 bushels, Dekalb
- Cory Atley, 310.21 bushels, Croplan
- Neal Bond, 285.71 bushels, Pioneer (second place District winner)
Ohio Winner: Cory Atley, 314.55 bushels, Dekalb
State Second Place Ohio Grower: Nick Kelbly, 295.8, AgriGold
2019 Ohio Wheat Yield Contest results
- Doug Goyings, Paulding Co., 109.15 bushels, Strike
- Larry Gerken, Henry Co., 104.68 bushels, Strike
- Keith Kemp, Preble Co., 103.86 bushels, Pioneer
- Martin Quigley, Clinton Co., 96.13 bushels, Dyna-Gro
- Anthony Stuckey, Fulton Co., 89.66 bushels, Pioneer
- Dave Cunningham, Williams Co., 89.47 bushels, Pioneer
- Aaron Stuckey, Fulton Co., 89.15 bushels, Pioneer