2019 Ohio Corn Yield Contest winner Cory Atley was presented with an Unverferth Mfg. seed tender as a grand prize. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and OCWGA joined Atley and Unverferth in presenting the seed tender at the Celebration of Ohio Corn & Wheat event.

Results from the 2019 Ohio Corn Yield and Ohio Wheat Yield contests

2019 Ohio Corn Yield Contest results

District 1 (Far Northwest Ohio)

  1. Jim Motycka, 289.37 bushels, Pioneer
  2. Dan Watchman, 280.79 bushels, Seed Consultants

 

District 2 (Northern Ohio)

  1. Nick Kelbly, 295.8 bushels, AgriGold
  2. Bill Frankart, 254.47 bushels, Pioneer

 

District 3 (Northwest Ohio)

  1. Jerry Shipp, 265.51 bushels, AgriGold
  2. Scott Saum, 263.48 bushels, Seed Consultants

 

District 4 (North Central Ohio)

  1. John Wilson, 266.64 bushels, Channel
    2. Todd Schroeder, 257.91 bushels, Pioneer

 

District 5 (Northeastern Ohio)

  1. Shawn Houck, 276.80 bushels, Pioneer
  2. Dave Schafer, 270.02 bushels, Pioneer

 

District 6 (Western Ohio)

  1. Don Jackson, 290.04 bushels, Dekalb
  2. Jeff Martin, 272.73 bushels, Specialty Hybrids

 

District 7 (Central Ohio)

  1. Scott Haer, 287.32 bushels, Pioneer
  2. Michael Vallery, 282.35 bushels, Channel

 

District 8 (Eastern Ohio)

  1. Mike Wolfe, 294.53 bushels, Dekalb
  2. Bryon Gearhart, 282.66 bushels, AgriGold

 

District 9 (Southern Ohio)

  1. Cory Atley, 314.55 bushels, Dekalb
  2. Cory Atley, 310.21 bushels, Croplan
  3. Neal Bond, 285.71 bushels, Pioneer (second place District winner)

Ohio Winner:  Cory Atley, 314.55 bushels, Dekalb

State Second Place Ohio Grower: Nick Kelbly, 295.8, AgriGold

 

2019 Ohio Wheat Yield Contest results

  1. Doug Goyings, Paulding Co., 109.15 bushels, Strike
  2. Larry Gerken, Henry Co., 104.68 bushels, Strike
  3. Keith Kemp, Preble Co., 103.86 bushels, Pioneer
  4. Martin Quigley, Clinton Co., 96.13 bushels, Dyna-Gro
  5. Anthony Stuckey, Fulton Co., 89.66 bushels, Pioneer
  6. Dave Cunningham, Williams Co., 89.47 bushels, Pioneer
  7. Aaron Stuckey, Fulton Co., 89.15 bushels, Pioneer

 

