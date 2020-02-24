Matt and Kolt kick off National FFA Week with State FFA President at large, Alec Ogg. Dale attended Ag Day at the Capital and talked to Frank Burkett and Yvonne Lesicko while he was there. And Dusty appears on the podcast once again after he interviewed Keeley Overmyer on her Soy research.
Home / Multimedia / Audio / Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast| Ep. 142| National FFA Week 2020
