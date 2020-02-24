Home / Multimedia / Audio / Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast| Ep. 142| National FFA Week 2020

Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast| Ep. 142| National FFA Week 2020

February 24, 2020 Audio, FFA News, Podcasts, Top Headlines Leave a comment

Matt and Kolt kick off National FFA Week with State FFA President at large, Alec Ogg. Dale attended Ag Day at the Capital and talked to Frank Burkett and Yvonne Lesicko while he was there. And Dusty appears on the podcast once again after he interviewed Keeley Overmyer on her Soy research.

Check Also

Ohio Farm Bureau Federation sponsors ExploreAg youth camps

The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation is excited to be offering four STEM-based camps, ExploreAg. The …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved