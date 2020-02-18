Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 141| Coyotes and Pork

Matt, Dale, and Kolt sit down with Risë Labig and talk about all things nature and the film “Silo.” Matt attended and mc’d the Ohio Pork Congress where he talked to OPC President David Shoup, and Melissa Bell. Matt also talked to Tommy Springer from the Fairfield Soil and Water District about Coyote nuisance laws.
