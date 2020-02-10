Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 140| The Ractopamine Saga Continues

Kolt and Dale open this weeks podcast with Melissa Bell from the Ohio Pork Council, as Ractopamine remains a hot topic. Matt talks to Dr. Steve Moller, who weighs in on the topic, and Kolt talks to Dr. Zach Rambo about what Ractopamine is and what it does. Matt sat down with the Young Cattleman of the Year, Luke Vollborn, and talked about his business and the cattle industry.