Ohio's Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 138 | The year of Ok Superbowl Ads

February 3, 2020 Multimedia, Podcasts, Slider Leave a comment

Kolt and Dale weren’t impressed with this years superbowl ads, but Dale has cattle prices, and an interview with Michael Swanson from Wells Fargo at the Ohio Agribusiness Conference. Dave talked with Dr. An Dorrance of OSU. Bart talked with the folks at Bane-Welker.

