Ohio shines in National Make It Yourself With Wool contest

By Melinda Stevens, Ohio Make It With Wool director

The National Make It Yourself With Wool competition was recently held in Scottsdale, Arizona. Forty-six contestants from across the country showcased their one-of-a-kind wool creations to a packed house during the grand finale banquet on Saturday, Jan. 25. The Junior category is for contestants up to the age of 17 and the Senior category covers up to age 25. Contestants must win their home state contest in order to proceed to the national level.

Ohio has long been the state to beat. In the past 5 years, Ohio contestants have been awarded multiple national placings and overall national ambassador awards. This year we are once again proud to announce that our Ohio representatives have been recognized with numerous awards.

Ohio Junior representative, Michaela Hahn, had her first experience on the national circuit. She placed fifth overall nationally as well as receiving second in handwork and second in machine embroidery.

Our Senior representative, Charlotte Waldron, was awarded overall Senior Winner and thus earning the title of National Senior MIWW Ambassador for the 2020 year. Charlotte has represented Ohio several times at the national level and we are extremely proud of her and her accomplishments. Her winning scholarships will come in handy to help further her education.

In a separate contest, state adult winners garments were judged in Colorado and an overall national winner was selected to be the Adult National MIWW Ambassador. This year the recipient was our Ohio contestant Meighan Stevens. In addition to the cash award and paid trip to Arizona to model her creation, her winning garment will be featured this Fall in Threads Magazine, along with Senior Ambassador Charlotte Waldron.

Interested in entering the MIWW contest? Check out the National Make It With Wool page online at www.makeitwithwool.com and also our Ohio Make It With Wool Facebook page for information throughout the year.