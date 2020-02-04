Ohio Farm Bureau names Young Ag Professionals leaders

Charlie and Casey Ellington have been named the 2020 chaircouple of the Ohio Farm Bureau Young Ag Professionals Committee. Serving as committee co-chair is Aaron Harter and serving as secretary is Megan Brannon.

The Ellingtons own and operate Ellington Farms in Stark County, where they raise beef, pork, chicken and hay alongside their families. They also are involved at Southern Star Farms, a small dairy. Charlie is a nutritional consultant for Heritage Cooperative and serves on the Stark County Farm Bureau board of trustees. Casey was a 2018 Discussion Meet finalist and works full-time on the farm selling and marketing their products directly to consumers. Both are graduates of Ohio Farm Bureau’s intensive leadership institute AgriPOWER. They have two children.

Harter, an environmental manager for Denali Water Solutions, is an active Farm Bureau member from Preble County. He attended the Young Ag Professionals’ Washington, D.C. trip in 2017, has served as residuals committee chair of the Indiana Water Environment Association and as a volunteer of the Preble County Pork Festival.

Brannon resides in Tuscarawas County with her husband, Tyrone, where they have poultry, raise produce and herbs and specialize in microgreens. On their farming operation, the Brannons sell directly to consumers either at their farm or at local farmers markets. She teaches undergraduate educational technology at Kent State University.

Young Ag Professionals are 18 to 35, singles and married, who are interested in improving the business of agriculture, learning new ideas and developing leadership skills. The group includes full- and part-time farmers, OSU Extension agents, teachers, consumer educators, former Ohio Farm Bureau Youth members, FFA and 4-H alumni, farm media communicators, livestock and equine enthusiasts, seed representatives, green industry employees, gardeners, foodies and more.

To learn more about the program, visit experienceyap.com.