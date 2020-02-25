Ohio Farm Bureau Federation sponsors ExploreAg youth camps

The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation is excited to be offering four STEM-based camps, ExploreAg. The ExploreAg program is a week-long experience where high school students interact with and learn from internationally known teachers, scientists, and researchers. Students are hosted on campus at The Ohio State University and Central State University and are introduced to various aspects of agriculture both in the classroom and through diverse hands-on learning experiences, both on and off campus.

Subject areas include food science, precision agriculture, animal science, natural resources, management skills, technology, and agricultural business.

In addition to the classroom experience, scholars will participate in field experiences that highlight cutting-edge research, and introduce industry partners, to provide scholars with a glimpse of innovative careers in related fields.

ExploreAg will offer four camp sessions:

Session 1 – June 14-19 on the Ohio State University Main Campus

Session 2 – June 21-26 on the Ohio State University Main Campus

Session 3 – July 5-10 on the Central State University Campus

Session 4 – July 12-17 on the Ohio State University ATI Campus

Program costs, which include on-campus accommodations, meals, staffing, course supplies, program materials, and transportation, have been generously sponsored by the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation as a part of their vision to create a strong farm and food community for all Ohioans.

The deadline to apply is March 6, 2020. Details can be found at exploreag.org. This is a science camp your teenagers will not want to miss! If you have further questions, contact Melinda Witten at mwitten@ofbf.org.