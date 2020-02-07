Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – February 7, 2020

Plenty of clouds over the next few days, and we just cant quite get rid of precipitation just yet. Moisture will be less impressive the next couple of days, but with cold air and cloud cover around, we cant rule out scattered light flurries action today, and a minor wave moving over Ohio brings another chance of snow. Today we likely see 40-50% coverage of scattered snow showers or flurries, but potential for only a fresh coating to no more than a weak inch. Tomorrow. light snow can bring a coating to an inch or two, but coverage no better than 50-60%. Look at any sun you see the next 2 days as being a bonus, a nice little surprise.

On Sunday, clouds thicken. We may see some sun to start the day, but it disappears quickly. Scattered rain shower activity develops mid to late afternoon and then continues through the overnight. During the overnight, we would not be surprised if moisture in northern Ohio changed over to wet snow. Rains continue Monday morning and midday in southern Ohio. This will be mostly from I-70 south, but we wont rule out a bit of moisture early Monday morning up to US 30. Combined rain totals from this system will range from .25″ to .75″. Clouds should give way to some sun later Monday, depending on where you are located, as the system moves away.

Two dry days in for Tuesday and Wednesday next week, as we move our next big storm complex back almost a day. Tuesday should be partly sunny and chilly, then Wednesday starts with sun, but clouds will increase. Rain arrives Thursday, and looks to be quite impressive. Action actually stars early morning Thursday, well ahead of sunrise, then continues through the rest of the day and Thursday evening before ending. Rain totals will be .25″-1.5″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio. The map at right shows moisture out of the Thursday system. Colder air rushes in behind for the rest of next week and weekend, Friday through Sunday. Clouds dominate Friday, better sunshine potential for Saturday and Sunday.

The extended period is dry and cold to start for Presidents’ Day on Monday the 17th. Then snow showers are likely Tuesday the 18th and accumulations are likely. Much colder air for the balance of the extended period from Wednesday the 19th through Saturday the 22nd. Flurries pop up Wednesday, but no precipitation is anticipated after that.