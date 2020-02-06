Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – February 6, 2020

Precipitation tries to wind up today and leave the state. While the worst of the action was already seen early this morning, we will continue to see some light precipitation through the day. As far as snow goes, we are not expecting much, except in far NW Ohio. That far NW area can pick up another coating to 3 inches today. North of US 30 over the rest of northern Ohio we can see another coating to an inch, and the south of US 30 over the rest of the state, just some flurries today, and some light rain too. Liquid equivalent precipitation will range from another tenth to .4″ of an inch, with coverage at 90% of the state.

Tomorrow we still find ourselves close enough to this system to trigger light snow over a good section of the state. Clouds dominate, and we can pick up another a coating to 2 inches over 60% of Ohio. Flurries continue Saturday but only with 40% coverage and no significant additional accumulation.

On Sunday, we start with some sunshine, but clouds increase. Temps are not as cold for the day, but that means precipitation that approaches late in the day likely comes as rain. Rain really settles in overnight over most of the state, but then continues through Monday midday only over the southern half. Rain totals will end up being a tenth to three tenths in the north, but we can pick up .2″-.8″ over southern Ohio in that Sunday night-Monday period. Clouds will give way to sun later Monday afternoon, starting first i the NW.

Tuesday features a mix of clouds and sun, but again, that looks to be short lived. clouds builds overnight. Wednesday rain arrives as a strong system exiting the plains gets into the ECB. Rain can be moderate to heavy overnight Wednesday night. We expect rains from the system to be from .25″-.1″ over 100% of the state. The map at right shows the system as it sits right now…there is plenty of time to change. The low is tracking in such a manner that we see the topside and backside moisture farther north, hitting more of MI, WI and MN. So, at the moment, we think that snow from the system will NOT be a problem…but stay tuned.

The system is a strong one…and we think that a large dry slow rotates into Ohio on the backside of the initial front. So, we are keeping next Thursday dry, with clouds and even some sun. More clouds and less sun next Friday as colder air takes control. Then for Saturday, clouds build and we see snow developing over southern Ohio. There can be some accumulations. We kick off the extended period next Sunday behind that system with mostly sunny skies, but another surge of cold air accompanies the sun, thanks to Canadian high pressure. Below normal temps will be seen at mid month into the start of the last half of February.