Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – February 5, 2020

We take a slight break from moisture today, as a bit of a dry slot works in to our current system. Clouds will dominate and we still cant rule out a few spits/sprinkles/flurries, but coverage will be minor. Moisture picks back up this evening, and then continues through the overnight and most of tomorrow. We still look to be mostly in the rain sector, but colder air is pushing a bit father south. This means we are allowing for a little more snow in the forecast, particularly in west central to NW Ohio. We still have some formidable moisture to work through the area. Liquid equivalent precipitation totals are still in the .25″-1″ range with 100% coverage tonight through tomorrow. The maps below show rain and snow potential today through Friday.

Cold air with residual moisture is a recipe for snow and minor accumulations for Friday in the east. The rest of the state likely deals with off an on flurries through the day with a strong flow across the great lakes. We don’t expect significant accumulations in that type of snow, but a fresh coating would be possible. Flurries continue into Saturday, although less intense in coverage. Sunday we should see some sunshine, and it will not be as cold.

Next week clouds build on Monday and we have to leave the door open for some light moisture (rain or snow) coming Monday night into Tuesday. However, the big story for next week is a massive storm complex coming out of the Plains. This has the potential to bring significant moisture to the eastern corn belt and all of Ohio. Track will determine precipitation type. Right now we still think rain, but wont rule out Ice or snow too. Liquid equivalent precipitation totals are impressive as the system sits right now.