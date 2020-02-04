Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – February 4, 2020

We kick off a wetter period over Ohio today. Rain moves into the state from SW to NE, eventually giving 90% coverage for the day. We expect light rains, generally, but they will be relatively steady through the day. Rain totals for your Tuesday will be from .2″-.6″ with that 90% coverage. We take a break from the steady moisture action tomorrow as colder air pushes in. WE still cant rule out spits or sprinkles, but coverage will be limited to 20% of the state or less, with no appreciable totals. Wave number two from this system rips through overnight tomorrow night through Thursday afternoon. We still look to stay in the warm sector with this wave, so we expect all rain again, with totals from .25″-1″. That will take multi-day totals to ,5″-1.5″ easily across all of Ohio. The map at right shows combined moisture for the event today through Thursday. Cold air will blast in late Thursday, cold enough to trigger some light snow, but moisture is mostly gone by then. Friday will feature clouds and some sunshine over the western part of the state, with only a bit of lake effect cloud cover rotating through and a flurry or two .But, in the east, we continue to see moisture coming up the slowing cold front that sits off to our east. Cold air will be in, so eastern areas can see some accumulating snow Friday morning and midday. If we draw a line from Cleveland to Chillicothe, east of that line is where we cant rule out minor snow accumulations Friday morning.

We see clearing over the entire state Friday afternoon, then Saturday look for a mix of clouds and sun, along with a few flurries in the cold air mass. Sunday will be partly sunny and not as cold.

Monday of next week clouds roar back in, and we will have to watch for showers developing midday and afternoon from I-70 south. This is a set up for a frontal boundary that moves through quickly on Tuesday, triggering rain and snow showers. Rain is likely in the south, snow has potential from US 30 north. Liquid equivalent totals for the system will be .2″-.5″ with coverage at 80%. We turn colder behind that system.

Late in the 10 day period we continue to watch a strong storm complex coming out of the central plains. Track of the low will be very important. Right now, the track is such that we think we are looking at mostly rain here, with ice and snow staying well off to the west and north. However, this is the type of storm that can blow up into a nasty event for us very quickly, depending on where the low wants to go. So, we are keeping the door open at this moment for rain, ice or snow, or a combination of all three, for Thursday the 13th and Valentines Day. Stay tuned, we will keep close tabs on this one.