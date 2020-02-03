Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – February 3, 2020

Another mild day today, although admittedly not quite as warm as yesterday. We continue to see south flow across the state ahead of our next front. Clouds will increase this afternoon.

Rain moves into the state tomorrow, then we take a bit of a break Wednesday, before a second wave comes in from the SW for Wednesday night through Thursday. Rain tomorrow will end up bringing .25″-.75″ totals, then on Thursday we see similar .25″-.75″ rains. Wednesday we cant rule out spits and sprinkles worth a few hundredths to no more than a tenth or two. Both waves of moisture put the heaviest rains down over the southern half of Ohio. The combined rain totals expected are shown on the map at right.

Much colder air is coming behind the system. In fact, we we get started on Friday morning, we may see some snow accumulations early on in eastern and southeastern OH. Cooler air comes with each wave of moisture too, we may have some wet snow flakes mixing in with the rain on Thursday.

Temps stay below normal to finish the week Friday and the weekend as well. A minor system in here for Sunday triggers a chance for light, wet snow. Liquid equivalent precipitation looks to be under .25″ but that still can lead to minor accumulation.

Next week, we stay cool for Monday and Tuesday, with temps moderating slightly on Wednesday. The extended period has a system for late next week…Thursday or Friday. The moisture can come as even rain or snow, track will be important.