Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – February 28, 2020

We should see better sunshine the next few days as we transition farther away from the system that brought winter back the past couple of days. Today we stay cold, but should see clouds and sun, with mostly sunny skies statewide tomorrow. Temps moderate on Sunday, and we still see a good deal of sun.

Rain arrives for early next week. We are keeping moisture in the forecast for 3 days ,with showers Monday, rain Tuesday and rain Wednesday. The rain will be heavier i far southern Ohio. We think the biggest rains and heaviest storms are able to stay south of the Ohio River next Tuesday night and Wednesday, but we have enough influence up here that we cant rule out moisture from that last wave. Combined 3 day rain totals will be from .5″-2.5″ with coverage at 100% of the state. From I-70 north, we should be in the bottom half of that range, and from I-70 south, we are in the upper end of the range. The map at right shows the combined rain potential.

Mostly cloudy and colder for Thursday, and we could see some lake effect snowflakes in northern Ohio. However, we do not expect accumulations at this time. We stay chilly for next Friday, but start to see milder air for next weekend, the 7th and 8th. Sunshine dominates.

For the extended period, we swing back colder. Dry for Monday the 9th and Tuesday the 10th, but on Wednesday the 11th we see rain to start, changing over to snow with the potential for some accumulations. Liquid equivalent precipitation will run from .25″-.75″ with coverage at 80% of Ohio. Then dry to finish the extended period for the 13th and 14th, but chilly.