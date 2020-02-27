Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – February 27, 2020

Cold air is in control over Ohio, and will be through the rest of the week. Precipitation, for the most part, tried to move out overnight last night. Today we likely end up with some lake effect snow this close to the shores of Lake Erie in north central and northeast Ohio. Lake enhanced clouds will drift farther south, potentially to around US 30 and the rest of the state will see clouds try and dissipate, especially as the day wears on. But, temps will be below normal today on through Saturday statewide. We will see better sun potential tomorrow and Saturday. ON Sunday temps moderate, with more sun, getting us ready for our next front. Clouds increase Sunday night.

Rain arrives Monday with scattered showers, and then better organized rain moves in Tuesday. Some models have rain still on Wednesday and other are keeping it out, some models are bringing heavy thunderstorms, others nothing. So, we know the week starts wet, but how wet we get over 3 days still has to be worked out. We are going to stay a little more conservative at this time, looking for combined rain totals through midweek of .25″-2″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. The map at right may be a bit overdone on the top end of cumulative rain totals, but shows the spread for the Monday-Wednesday event. We will continue to look at the system and its multiple waves through the rest of this week.

We turn colder behind that system and cant rule out a few flurries next Thursday. Sunshine is back Friday and Saturday to finish our 10 day window, with cold air still around Friday, but moderating temps Saturday.

For the extended period, look for dry weather Sunday the 8th through Wednesday the 11th, but clouds increase toward the end of that period. Then rain will move through for Thursday the 12th, with .3.-.8″ totals and 100% coverage. Colder to close out the extended period and a few flurries for Friday the 13th.