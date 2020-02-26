Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – February 26, 2020

Snow will be moving through Ohio today as much colder air blasts in from the NW. Precipitation changed to snow overnight in parts of the state and will do so before midday in others. All told, we seem to escape with the small end of this system…areas to the west and north will be getting it worse. Right now our expectation for snow over Ohio will be mostly a coating to 3 inches, with the best chances north of I-70. That being said…you get closer to Lake Erie, particularly in the NE quadrant of the state, and we can see some lake enhanced snow totals there closer to 4 or 5 inches. The snow continues through most of the day today, ending this evening. This will be a wet snow, meaning it packs easily, and can create slick conditions just as easily. The map at right shows our snow potential

Cold air stays through the balance of the week. Tomorrow, Friday and Saturday will all be below normal. Clouds dominate early tomorrow, but should give way to some sun late in the day. Friday and Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sun. Sunday we start with sun, but clouds build in the afternoon and evening. However, temps will moderate some through Sunday afternoon.

Our next system hits early next week. Rain develops Monday afternoon in Ohio, and then we see another wave of rain Tuesday, and another batch of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday. Intensity of precipitation ramps up with each wave, making Wednesday have the potential for a real soaking. Right now we are raising rain totals for the combined 3 day period tp 1″-3″, but can easily see those climb, if the current set up holds. The map below shows 3 day rain potential to start next week.

Behind the rain, we cool down again next Thursday, and we should see a mix of clouds and sun to finish the 10 day forecast period.